Nuclear Space Tug Presented For First Time At MAKS-2019 Air Show In Moscow Region

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 03:52 PM

A prototype of the nuclear space tug, which is being developed in Russia, has been presented for the first time at the MAKS-2019 international air show, which is currently underway in Moscow region's Zhukovsky, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) A prototype of the nuclear space tug, which is being developed in Russia, has been presented for the first time at the MAKS-2019 international air show, which is currently underway in Moscow region's Zhukovsky, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The prototype of the transport and energy module with a nuclear power installation is being presented in the pavilion of State Space Corporation Roscosmos. The nuclear tug is designed for transferring cargo in deep space.

Roscosmos said in its 2018 yearly report that it had prepared design documentation for the space tug, while several details of its ground-based prototype had passed tests.

In December, the Keldysh Research Center said that preparations were underway for conducting in open space an experiment for testing the most important element of the nuclear propulsion system.

It was revealed in June that a facility for preparing satellites equipped with a nuclear space tug should be constructed at Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East and be put into operation in 2030.

The MAKS-2019 air show will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

