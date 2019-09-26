UrduPoint.com
Number Of International Space Station Crew Members Reaches 9 For 1st Time Since 2015

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:06 PM

The crew of the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft opened its hatch and entered the International Space Station (ISS) early on Thursday, bringing the number of crew members on board the station to nine for the first time since 2015, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, where the live broadcast of the docking was held

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The crew of the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft opened its hatch and entered the International Space Station (ISS) early on Thursday, bringing the number of crew members on board the station to nine for the first time since 2015, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, where the live broadcast of the docking was held.

The Soyuz spacecraft brought Russian space agency Roscosmos' cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, US NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, Hazzaa Al Mansoori, to the ISS.

On board the station they were welcomed by Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Alexander Skvortsov, US astronauts Christina Koch, Nick Hague, Andrew Morgan and the European Space Agency astronaut, Luca Parmitano.

