Number Of Internet Users In China Increases To 1.05Bln People In June - Information Center

Daniyal Sohail Published August 31, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) A number of internet users in China has increased to a total of 1.05 billion people in June 2022, with 99.6% of them using mobile devices to stay online, the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) said on Wednesday.

"As of June 2022, the number of internet users in China reached a figure of 1.51 billion individuals, and a spreading coefficient amounted to 74.4%," the statistical report on China's internet development read.

Chinese internet users have spent online about 29.5 hours a week as of June, which is one hour more than in December 2021. About 99.6% of the users use their mobile devices to surf the net, while 33.

3% use their personal computers, 32.6% laptops, 26.7% TV-sets, and 27.6% tablets, it said.

The report also said that the amount of users of the short-form video applications has jumped to 962 million people, which accounts for 91.5% from the total number of internet users in China, and is 28.05 million more than in December of last year.

A number of people using instant messengers amounted to 1.027 billion in June, being 20.42 million more than in December 2021, according to the report.

It added that 1.8 million 5G basic stations were built across the country.

