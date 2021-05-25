UrduPoint.com
NUST And Huawei Organize A Research Poster Competition During AnAnnual International Conference

Tue 25th May 2021

The international Conference on Digital Futures and Transformative Technologies (ICoDT2) is an international forum for sharing knowledge and results in theory, methodology, and applications of Intelligence Systems

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th April, 2021) The international Conference on Digital Futures and Transformative Technologies (ICoDT2) is an international forum for sharing knowledge and results in theory, methodology, and applications of Intelligence Systems. Held in collaboration with (SEECS, NUST) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) recently.

The opening remarks of the conference were given by Pro-Rector RIC NUST, Dr Rizwan Riaz.Also in attendance;Chair IEEE Islamabad Chapter Dr. Uzair Khan, General chair of the conference was Dr. Osman Hasan (Principal SEECS) and Mr. Shahzad Rasheed, CTO Huawei Pakistan.

Speakers were invited from 6 countries to participate in the conference where 47 researchers presented their research papers during the 2-day session. The total number of research papers submitted was 177, 23 of which were presented by students in the Huawei Poster Competition where the winners and runner-ups were awarded prizes by company.

In the post graduate category, Muhammad Usama Sardar, Sobia Ashraf and Sadaf Iftikhar won 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Usman Siddiqui grabbed the 1st spot in the under graduate category.

Dr. Osman Hasan, Principle SEECS during the closing ceremony, “This is the first flagship and international conference on digital future and transformative technologies. The conference was focused on intelligent systems and have brought together industry-academia to have the open discussion about the industrial needs and how academia can play its role.”

Mr. Shahzad Rasheed, CTO, Huawei Pakistan who was invited as a chief guest, “NUST is contributing a lot in terms of enabling the future of this country with digital transformative skills. These technologies are the future and Huawei is trying to make sure that we transform this world to a much safer place and make life easier for people.

9 invited talks and 6 workshops were also arranged where over 800 participants attended the conference online, despite the hurdle of COVID-19.

The conference covered significant contributions to all major fields of Intelligence Systems in theoretical and practical aspects. The aim was to provide a platform for researchers and practitioners from both academia as well as industry to meet and share cutting-edge developments in the field.

