OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022) Online College Admission System (OCAS) developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened online applications for the Intermediate cycle 2022-2023 in more than 750 colleges across Punjab. The system (OCAS) was launched by Special Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Mr. Naeem Ghaus. The launching Ceremony was attended by Senior Officials of Higher Education Department, Director of Public Instruction (DPI) and senior Officials of Punjab information Technology Board (PITB) IT solutions wing.

In addition to this, OCAS web portal developed by PITB for Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has enabled the students to acquire updated information and Apply /Track the Intermediate Admissions Applications for FA, FSC, ICS programs from the comfort of their homes.

OCAS is built to provide easy, convenient, efficient and reliable access to students for admissions in the government colleges for higher education. The salient features of the system include 24/7 access, apply from any place with internet access, track admissions application status via college website, and integration with BISE results. OCAS has considerably reduced the visits of students and their parents to colleges, ensuring timely compilation of applications and merit lists.

College prospectus are available free-of-cost on OCAS Portal: www.ocas.punjab.gov.pk while students can call on dedicated helpline 042-111-11-20-20 for quries.