UrduPoint.com

OCAS Opens Admissions For Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 02:28 PM

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

Online College Admission System (OCAS) developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened online applications for the Intermediate cycle 2022-2023 in more than 750 colleges across Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022) Online College Admission System (OCAS) developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened online applications for the Intermediate cycle 2022-2023 in more than 750 colleges across Punjab. The system (OCAS) was launched by Special Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Mr. Naeem Ghaus. The launching Ceremony was attended by Senior Officials of Higher Education Department, Director of Public Instruction (DPI) and senior Officials of Punjab information Technology Board (PITB) IT solutions wing.

In addition to this, OCAS web portal developed by PITB for Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has enabled the students to acquire updated information and Apply /Track the Intermediate Admissions Applications for FA, FSC, ICS programs from the comfort of their homes.

OCAS is built to provide easy, convenient, efficient and reliable access to students for admissions in the government colleges for higher education. The salient features of the system include 24/7 access, apply from any place with internet access, track admissions application status via college website, and integration with BISE results. OCAS has considerably reduced the visits of students and their parents to colleges, ensuring timely compilation of applications and merit lists.

College prospectus are available free-of-cost on OCAS Portal: www.ocas.punjab.gov.pk while students can call on dedicated helpline 042-111-11-20-20 for quries.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Education Punjab BISE From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

9 minutes ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

12 minutes ago
 Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MP ..

Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MPAs till Sept 14

31 minutes ago
 PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victi ..

PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victims

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.