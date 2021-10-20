OCAS Opens applications for over 720 Public Colleges across Punjab

Online Colleges Admission Systems (OCAS) web portal developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Higher Education Department (HED), is receiving applications for Intermediate and Bachelors degree programs across Punjab in selected public colleges

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021) Online Colleges Admission Systems (OCAS) web portal developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Higher Education Department (HED), is receiving applications for Intermediate and Bachelors degree programs across Punjab in selected public colleges. It is, in fact, the first time that online applications for Bachelor’s degree are open on OCAS.

College brochures are available free-of-cost at OCAS Portal: www.

ocas.punjab.gov.pk. Applicants can also get details through OCAS helpline 20-20-11-111-042

OCAS allows students to apply online in selected government colleges across Punjab without physically visiting the institutes. It has given students from the far-off areas a chance to apply in time without the physical hassle of travelling while ensuring timely compilation of applications and merit lists. It also offers 24/7 access to students to apply and remain updated regarding admissions.