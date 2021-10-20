UrduPoint.com

OCAS Opens Applications For Over 720 Public Colleges Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:35 PM

OCAS Opens applications for over 720 Public Colleges across Punjab

Online Colleges Admission Systems (OCAS) web portal developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Higher Education Department (HED), is receiving applications for Intermediate and Bachelors degree programs across Punjab in selected public colleges

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021) Online Colleges Admission Systems (OCAS) web portal developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Higher Education Department (HED), is receiving applications for Intermediate and Bachelors degree programs across Punjab in selected public colleges. It is, in fact, the first time that online applications for Bachelor’s degree are open on OCAS.

College brochures are available free-of-cost at OCAS Portal: www.

ocas.punjab.gov.pk. Applicants can also get details through OCAS helpline 20-20-11-111-042

OCAS allows students to apply online in selected government colleges across Punjab without physically visiting the institutes. It has given students from the far-off areas a chance to apply in time without the physical hassle of travelling while ensuring timely compilation of applications and merit lists. It also offers 24/7 access to students to apply and remain updated regarding admissions.

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Tax compliance termed unsatisfactorily: Mian Zahid ..

Tax compliance termed unsatisfactorily: Mian Zahid Hussain

6 minutes ago
 Daraz 11.11: 13000+ Delivery Heroes, 4000+ Vehicle ..

Daraz 11.11: 13000+ Delivery Heroes, 4000+ Vehicles and 7 Logistics Partners

15 minutes ago
 35,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

35,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

29 minutes ago
 Ombudsman offices providing in time justice to app ..

Ombudsman offices providing in time justice to applicants: KP Law Minister

31 minutes ago
 Three farmers booked over water theft n faisalabad ..

Three farmers booked over water theft n faisalabad

31 minutes ago
 Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 74th Foundin ..

Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 74th Founding Day of AJK government on Oc ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.