OCAS Receives 272,372 Applications For Intermediate Admissions In 713 Colleges Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:27 PM

Online College Admissions System (OCAS) developed by Punjab Information Technology Board in collaboration with the Higher Education Department of Punjab has received a total of 272,372 online admission applications in 711 colleges across Punjab, so far, of which 71,848 were processed via Bank of Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019) Online College Admissions System (OCAS) developed by Punjab Information Technology Board in collaboration with the Higher Education Department of Punjab has received a total of 272,372 online admission applications in 711 colleges across Punjab, so far, of which 71,848 were processed via Bank of Punjab. OCAS has processed intermediate admission applications for programs such as Pre-Medical, Engineering, and ICS for 2019-20 Intermediate Admissions cycle.

More influx female students has been observed in public colleges as compared to males. 142,592 female candidates applied as compared to 129,771 male students till date. This trend was observed in yesteryears as well. The online statistics also noted that 70 % female students applied for admission in F.Sc. Pre Medical while only 30 % male students applied in this discipline albeit in F.Sc. Pre Engineering the ration turned 64, 36 % male and female students respectively. For FA subject 61% female students and 39 % male students applied.

Other subject’s ratio include ICS 58 % male 42 % female, I. Com 69 % male 31 % female, D. Com 92 % male 8 % female, however for General Science 57 % female and 43 % male students applied. The maximum number of 9,104 admission applications were received by Government Islamia College Civil lines Lahore.

The statistics show that male students are interested in Pre engineering, ICS, I. Com and D. Com subjects while female students have higher interest in Pre Medical, FA and General Science. The salient features of OCAS include 24/7 access, apply from any place with internet access, track admissions application status via college website, integration with BISE results, minimizing data entry and reducing errors. Free of cost availability of college broachers and online admission forms is an added feature of the system while it has considerably reduced the visits of students and their parents to colleges, ensuring timely compilation of applications and merit list.

