Off-Nominal Levels of Toxic Benzene First Detected at Space Station in April - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) High levels of toxic benzene were first detected at the International Space Station (ISS) as early as April 13, the NASA spaceflight.com news outlet reports.

Russia's Roscosmos space agency told Sputnik in May that the concentration of benzene in the atmosphere of the ISS was increasing. A space industry source told Sputnik last week that the search for the benzene source would resume at the end of July after the delivery of a new US air quality monitor (AQM) on board the Russian cargo spacecraft Progress.

On April 29, the levels of benzene started to rise on an "increasing trend," eventually breaking the 30 day Spacecraft Maximum Allowable Concentration (SMAC).

The Lab Trace Contaminant Control System (TCCS) at the ISS was activated in May, but the levels of benzene were still "slightly high," according to the NASA spaceflight.com news outlet.

The US AQM on board the ISS failed this month and the crew is waiting for a brand new AQM expected to arrive on the Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft, set to be launched to the ISS at the end of July.

Benzene is a highly flammable chemical that is colorless and evaporates into the air very quickly. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), benzene is widely used in the US and ranks in the top 20 chemicals for production volume. Benzene is toxic and cancerogenic at high levels of exposure, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.