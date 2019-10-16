Official Launch Date of Camon 12 Air Is Finally Here

Finally Tecno Mobile has started teasing its much awaited device Camon 12 Air on its social media pages. As TECNO gears up for the launch of its upcoming Camon 12 Air, teasers have already begun making rounds on social media platforms regarding the price of the phone

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019) Finally Tecno Mobile has started teasing its much awaited device Camon 12 Air on its social media pages. As TECNO gears up for the launch of its upcoming Camon 12 Air, teasers have already begun making rounds on social media platforms regarding the price of the phone.

The Price for this phone is not yet revealed but as per the teasers price will be under PKR 20,000, Final price will be revealed on 21st October same as on the launch date.

TECNO have begun a campaign Guess the priceon social media, and whoever will participate will have a chance to win Camon 12 Air! All you need to do is guess the price of this amazing budget friendly phone and you can participate in the competition. Users are already pretty excited and are predicting the price of the phone! Moreover,TECNO users are too eager and cannot wait to win the Camon 12 Air.

For the last couple of weeks, Camon 12 Air has literally become the talk of the town. Users and tech influencers are discussing the phone and sharing the rumors regarding specs of the upcoming phone.

The most highlighting features of Camon 12 Air predicted so far include its punch Hole HD+ display. The phone is expected to come with a huge 6.5-inch screen with minimum bezels. The phone features 4GB RAM and 64 GB of ROM. In this price range, this is certainly a lot of storage space. A few leaked pictures of the phone are suggesting that looks wise the phone appears no less than a premium phone and has quite a fashionable appearance.

The phone will come powered with a 4000 mAh battery which is quite a rare feature to be found in budget-friendly phones. Camon 12 Air reportedly features triple rear camera set up (16MP+5MP+2MP) and an 8MP front selfie camera.

While the price of the phone is still not known as the company has not officially announced it yet, users are guessing the phone will come within the price range of 20,000 PKR to 25,000 PKR.