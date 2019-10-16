UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official Launch Date Of Camon 12 Air Is Finally Here

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:51 PM

Official Launch Date of Camon 12 Air Is Finally Here

Finally Tecno Mobile has started teasing its much awaited device Camon 12 Air on its social media pages. As TECNO gears up for the launch of its upcoming Camon 12 Air, teasers have already begun making rounds on social media platforms regarding the price of the phone

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019) Finally Tecno Mobile has started teasing its much awaited device Camon 12 Air on its social media pages. As TECNO gears up for the launch of its upcoming Camon 12 Air, teasers have already begun making rounds on social media platforms regarding the price of the phone.

The Price for this phone is not yet revealed but as per the teasers price will be under PKR 20,000, Final price will be revealed on 21st October same as on the launch date.

TECNO have begun a campaign Guess the priceon social media, and whoever will participate will have a chance to win Camon 12 Air! All you need to do is guess the price of this amazing budget friendly phone and you can participate in the competition. Users are already pretty excited and are predicting the price of the phone! Moreover,TECNO users are too eager and cannot wait to win the Camon 12 Air.

For the last couple of weeks, Camon 12 Air has literally become the talk of the town. Users and tech influencers are discussing the phone and sharing the rumors regarding specs of the upcoming phone.

The most highlighting features of Camon 12 Air predicted so far include its punch Hole HD+ display. The phone is expected to come with a huge 6.5-inch screen with minimum bezels. The phone features 4GB RAM and 64 GB of ROM. In this price range, this is certainly a lot of storage space. A few leaked pictures of the phone are suggesting that looks wise the phone appears no less than a premium phone and has quite a fashionable appearance.

The phone will come powered with a 4000 mAh battery which is quite a rare feature to be found in budget-friendly phones. Camon 12 Air reportedly features triple rear camera set up (16MP+5MP+2MP) and an 8MP front selfie camera.

While the price of the phone is still not known as the company has not officially announced it yet, users are guessing the phone will come within the price range of 20,000 PKR to 25,000 PKR.

Related Topics

Mobile Budget Social Media Company Same Price Pakistani Rupee October All

Recent Stories

JUI-F Chief rejects PM Khan’s committee for talk ..

4 minutes ago

PM Khan takes notice of JUI-F’s call for Azadi M ..

21 minutes ago

ICCI urges CDA, MCI to receive property tax on pre ..

17 minutes ago

National Games, int'l badminton tourney coincidenc ..

20 minutes ago

Dollar loses 04 paisa against rupee

22 minutes ago

Telecom fraud suspects escorted back to China from ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.