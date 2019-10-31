UrduPoint.com
OIC Emphasizes The Importance Of Science, Technology And Innovation For Prosperity Of Member States

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:19 PM

In a message to the closing ceremony of the First OIC Robotics challenge, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, underscored the importance of analytical and critical thinking and problem-solving skills as key drivers of socio-economic growth and development in the Muslim countries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2019)

Yousef Al-Othaimeen, underscored the importance of analytical and critical thinking and problem-solving skills as key drivers of socio-economic growth and development in the Muslim countries. Al-Othaimeen congratulated the participants of the First OIC Robotics Challenge and encouraged them to continue their pursuits for the path of science and innovation for a better and more sustainable future.
The First OIC Robotics Challenge was organized from 27-31 October 2019 in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan in partnership with the Uzbek Ministry of Innovative Development and the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH).


The three-day competition was open to youth from OIC Member States to emphasize the critical role of the young generation in our future. The participants displayed their robots in the Robo-Sumo as well as Robo-Football contests.

Prizes were awarded to the top three teams of each category.
The competition was organized as part of the implementation of ‘OIC STI Agenda 2026’ adopted by the First OIC Summit on Science and Technology held in Astana in September 2017.

