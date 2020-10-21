OIC Welcomes US Administration’s Decision to Remove Sudan from State Sponsors of Terrorism List

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, welcomed the statement of the US President Donald Trump on his Administration’s decision to remove the Sudan from the list of State sponsors of terrorism

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st October, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, welcomed the statement of the US President Donald Trump on his Administration’s decision to remove the Sudan from the list of State sponsors of terrorism. He described the decision as an important step for the future of the Sudan, which comes within the framework of the transitional Government’s efforts to reinstate the Sudan’s natural relations with the international community after a long-lasting suffering due to the Sudan featuring on the list of State sponsors of terrorism.

The Secretary-General expressed great satisfaction at this long-awaited decision, reaffirming the OIC’s full support for the Government of the Sudan and its endeavors to bring about stability, development and prosperity to its people.

His Excellency commended the efforts exerted throughout the long dialogue led by the Sudanese diplomacy with the US side as revealed by H.E. Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok in his statement welcoming the US decision. The Secretary-General also praised the efforts made by some member states, which maintained support for removing the Sudan from State sponsors of terrorism list.

Al-Othaimeen pointed out that the OIC has been calling in all its meetings and in its exchanges with the US side for the need to remove the Sudan from the terrorism list. He expressed hope for this step to be the prelude of a prosperous future and for the Sudan regaining its natural position at the regional and international arenas.

The Secretary-General concluded his remarks calling on the international community to support the Sudan in this delicate stage in its history.