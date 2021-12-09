UrduPoint.com

Old Soviet Satellite Wreckage Poses No Threat To Active Space Objects - Russian Military

Thu 09th December 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The wreckage of an old Soviet satellite downed on November 15 is under control and does no threaten active space objects, Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov.

The Russian defense ministry said that on November 15, Russia had successfully conducted tests, as a result of which inoperative Russian spacecraft Tselina-D was hit.

"The fragments do not pose a threat to space activities in orbit. At present, the fragments move along trajectories outside the plane of the space stations' orbits, are under observation and included in the main catalog of the Russian space control system," Gerasimov told a briefing.

