Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 10:59 AM

One Day left to avail Infinix x Daraz Independence Day Sale!

Infinix, the no.1 selling smartphone brand of Pakistan has recently partnered with Daraz for the Daraz Independence Day Sale

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021) Infinix, the no.1 selling smartphone brand of Pakistan has recently partnered with Daraz for the Daraz Independence Day Sale. With Only one day left to avail the discounts on Infinix Flagship Store on Daraz; enthusiasts can avail cash discounts of up to 2500 PKR, attractive bank discounts and also can get a chance to win giveaways as well. The featured flagship models of Infinix smartphones which are available on discounts are: Infinix Note 10 Pro (8GB/128GB), Infinix Note 10 (6GB/128GB), and Infinix Hot 10 Play (4GB/64GB).

The most reliable and authentic products are being offered via Infinix Flagship store on Daraz. With the cash discounts of up to 2500 PKR on all the featured Infinix products, Bank discount deals are also applicable on the Daraz Independence Day Sale. Moreover, customers can also take part in the exciting giveaways being offered from Infinix by just participating in the ongoing Daraz Activities.

Since the sale is live for a limited time only, it is the last chance for the fans to avail the discounts on favourite Infinix flagship phones before the sale ends. The latest smartphones of Infinix which are available right now on Daraz are: Infinix Note 10 Pro with flagship MediaTek Helio G95 along with 90Hz display, the amazing mid-range gaming killer Infinix Note 10 powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and Hot 10 Play which carries massive 6000 mAh battery.

The products being available for sale through the Infinix Daraz Flagship Store are 100% authentic and good in quality. Consider it a last chance to avail the discounted flagship Infinix phones from the Infinix Daraz Flagship Store as the sale is ending on 14th Aug, 2021.

