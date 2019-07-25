One in Two* People Choose HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 in Pakistan

Sales data and market trends put HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 at the top of the USD 200/- to USD 300/- price segment, making it a true midrange killer

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019) The market anticipation for HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 doesn’t seem to subside as early sales data reveals it is the top choice of people in the midrange price segment. Of all the smartphones sold in the USD 200/- to USD 300/- price band since the launch of HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, half of the sales have been clinched by the midrange killer. Consumers have purchased the smartphone in droves to enjoy the ultimate experience with HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 – a device that offers remarkably high specifications for the best possible price of PKR 33,999/-.

As Huawei’s pursuit to becoming the number one smartphone brand in the world continues - it is the first time Huawei has introduced a pop-up camera in their smartphone for which the fans across Pakistan have shown great enthusiasm. The pre-orders exceeded 300% than its predecessor HUAWEI Y9 2019, while in two hours of its availability, the device pulled PKR 75,000,000/- nationwide.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Scott Huang, Country Manager, Huawei Pakistan said: “The response for the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 has surpassed all our expectations as every second person chooses to buy it.

Our product is not only technologically advanced, rather it is a top choice in the market for its solid performance in all capacities. The consumers have come to attach attributes such as innovation, durability, power-packed performance and reliability to Huawei’s products and we aim to fulfill all their wishes with our remarkably smart devices.”

Huawei Consumer Business Group continues to create value for consumers with its innovative products. Its core strategy is to deliver an intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios. The smartphone HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 sports Huawei’s first 16MP Auto Pop-up camera, a 6.59” Ultra FullView display and comes fully loaded with 4GB RAM, 128GB Memory, 16MP+8MP+2MP AI-powered Triple camera among many other things.

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is a phone made for every type of user. It is fast, powerful, stylish and packed to the brim with innovations and features that sets it in a league of its own. So buckle up! With the festive season right around the corner Huawei is bringing exciting deals to help you spread love among family and friends this Eid and on Independence Day!!!

* USD 200/- to USD 300/- price segment.