One Million UK Citizens Find Internet Connection Too Expensive Amid Rising Costs - Survey

Published May 18, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) As many as one million UK citizens decided to cut back or stop spending on a broadband internet connection last year due to the increased cost of living, according to a survey published by the Citizens Advice service on Thursday.

The survey demonstrated that some groups were more affected than others. People receiving Universal Credit (a UK social security payment) were six times more likely to have stopped using a broadband internet connection in the last 12 months due to rising costs compared to those not on Universal Credit.

Some 12% of respondents said they had cut back or stopped spending on broadband and experienced at least one negative consequence as a result, such as difficulties in managing their other bills, keeping in touch with friends and family, searching for work or working from home.

At the same time, 7% of respondents said they had not stopped using their Internet service, but were behind on their Internet bills.

Citizens Advice noted that it is a red flag that a service that is becoming more and more essential for everyday life is getting inaccessible for people.

The survey was conducted online among 6,243 UK citizens aged 18 or older from January 9 to February 8, 2023.

