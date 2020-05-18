UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Of 3 Launches Of Soyuz Rocket From Guiana Space Center Postponed For 2021 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:50 AM

One of 3 Launches of Soyuz Rocket From Guiana Space Center Postponed for 2021 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) One of the three launches of Russia's Soyuz-ST rocket from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana, slated for 2020, has been postponed for 2021, while two other launches have been delayed for one month, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

In March, it was reported that the launch of a Soyuz rocket with the UAE satellite Falcon Eye-2 was scheduled for April 14 from Kourou and the blastoff with the French CSO-2 satellite was slated for the second half of May. Both launches were earlier delayed for a month due to a problem with the Fregat upper stage and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. France's Arianespace space transportation company said in late April that launches from he Kourou Space Center, which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in mid-June.

Another source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik in April that the launch of the Falcon Eye-2 satellite was scheduled for September 15, and CSO-2 for October 15; the blastoff of two European Galileo navigation satellites was preliminarily scheduled for December 15.

"The December launch of Soyuz with two Galileo satellites was postponed for the next year," the source said without mentioning the reason for the postponement.

The source added that the launches of Falcon Eye-2 and CSO-2 satellites by the Soyuz rocket had been postponed for October 1 and November 6 respectively.

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos refused to comment on this information.

Since 2011, there have been 23 Soyuz launches from the Guiana Space Center.

Related Topics

Russia France UAE Company Kourou March April May September October November December 2020 From Industry Satellites Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

9 hours ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

10 hours ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

10 hours ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.