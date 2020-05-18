One of 3 Launches of Soyuz Rocket From Guiana Space Center Postponed for 2021 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) One of the three launches of Russia's Soyuz-ST rocket from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana, slated for 2020, has been postponed for 2021, while two other launches have been delayed for one month, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

In March, it was reported that the launch of a Soyuz rocket with the UAE satellite Falcon Eye-2 was scheduled for April 14 from Kourou and the blastoff with the French CSO-2 satellite was slated for the second half of May. Both launches were earlier delayed for a month due to a problem with the Fregat upper stage and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. France's Arianespace space transportation company said in late April that launches from he Kourou Space Center, which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in mid-June.

Another source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik in April that the launch of the Falcon Eye-2 satellite was scheduled for September 15, and CSO-2 for October 15; the blastoff of two European Galileo navigation satellites was preliminarily scheduled for December 15.

"The December launch of Soyuz with two Galileo satellites was postponed for the next year," the source said without mentioning the reason for the postponement.

The source added that the launches of Falcon Eye-2 and CSO-2 satellites by the Soyuz rocket had been postponed for October 1 and November 6 respectively.

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos refused to comment on this information.

Since 2011, there have been 23 Soyuz launches from the Guiana Space Center.