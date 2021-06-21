One of Four Launches of OneWeb Satellites From Baikonur Postponed Until 2022 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) One of the four launches of British OneWeb communications satellites from the Baikonur space center planned for 2021 has been postponed until next year, a space industry source told Sputnik.

In April, another source told Sputnik that OneWeb launches from Baikonur were planned for August 2 and August 26 this year, followed by two more launches, in September and December of 2021.

"Now, the schedule is as follows: August 2, September 9, end of December. One launch has been postponed until 2022 in order not to pay additional money to Kazakhstan for using the area of the fall of the first stage of the Soyuz-2 launch vehicle," a space industry source told Sputnik.

A second source told Sputnik that the postponed launch will be compensated for by an additional launch of OneWeb satellites from the Vostochny spaceport in October of this year.