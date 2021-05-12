One of Russia's oldest Glonass-M satellites that was removed from service for maintenance in late April has become operational again for its targeted purpose, state space agency Roscosmos' leading research institute said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) One of Russia's oldest Glonass-M satellites that was removed from service for maintenance in late April has become operational again for its targeted purpose, state space agency Roscosmos' leading research institute said on Wednesday.

The satellite No. 723 reentered service at about 1:00 a.m.

Moscow time (22:00 GMT on Tuesday), according to the Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigation and Timing of the Central Research Institute for Machine Building.

The satellite was originally launched in December 2007 with an estimated life service of seven years.

Glonass is Russia's space-based satellite navigation system comprising 27 space satellites � 23 of which operate for their targeted purposes, two are undergoing flight tests, one is in maintenance and one is in reserve.