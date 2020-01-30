UrduPoint.com
One Seat Onboard Russia's Soyuz Spacecraft Fall Launch Allocated To NASA Astronaut

Daniyal Sohail 43 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:59 PM

One Seat Onboard Russia's Soyuz Spacecraft Fall Launch Allocated to NASA Astronaut

One of the seats onboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft during its fall launch will be allocated to a US astronaut, the head of Russia's Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center, Pavel Vlasov, said on Thursday

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) One of the seats onboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft during its fall launch will be allocated to a US astronaut, the head of Russia's Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center, Pavel Vlasov, said on Thursday.

In late December, Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said that it would provide NASA astronauts with two seats onboard the Soyuz spacecraft to travel to the International Space Station in 2020 and 2021, following a request from the US side.

"We have considered the US' request. On this occasion, the interagency commission has already decided to include Chris Cassidy in the spring launch and for [the fall launch], i think, Stephen Bowen [has been chosen]. One of the astronauts has already been included in the fall launch," Vlasov said.

