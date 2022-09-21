UrduPoint.com

OneWeb Announces Arrival Of 36 Satellites To India For Future Launch

Daniyal Sohail Published September 21, 2022 | 10:50 PM

OneWeb Announces Arrival of 36 Satellites to India for Future Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The UK-based company OneWeb announced on Wednesday the delivery of 36 low-Earth orbit communications satellites to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India for the future launch.

"OneWeb today announced the arrival of 36 satellites at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC- SHAR) in advance of a planned launch from Sriharikota, India. With this launch, OneWeb will have more than 70% of its planned Gen 1 low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation in orbit as it progresses to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity services around the world," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the satellites will be orbited by the Indian Space Research Organization's heaviest rocket, the GSLV-MkIII, with one launch scheduled for this year and three more for early 2023.

"With a vision to deliver transformative connectivity around the world, the upcoming launch will be a pivotal moment for OneWeb, demonstrating tremendous momentum and progress towards delivering global coverage next year. OneWeb resumes its launch programme with leading partners in the Satcom industry and the company's services are already available in Alaska, Canada, UK, and the Arctic region," the company added.

In March, OneWeb suspended all future launches from the Russian-leased cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after Moscow demanded the company to provide guarantees for non-military use of satellites and the UK government to sell its stake in the enterprise.

The OneWeb satellites are designed to build a space-based communications system providing broadband internet access to any location across the globe.

