OneWeb Confirms Postponing Satellite Launch From Baikonur Until January 2020

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The UK's OneWeb communications company has confirmed the postponement of the launch of its communications satellites to January 2020, the company said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, several sources from Russia's rocket and space industry told Sputnik that the launch had been delayed.

The company is taking a few extra weeks to thoroughly prepare for the launch and hold additional tests.

Therefore, the liftoff has been moved to mid-to-late January, OneWeb said.

In June 2015, Roscosmos signed contracts with OneWeb and the French Arianespace company for 21 commercial launches from Baikonur, the Guiana Space Centre, and Vostochny spaceports. The first launch took place in Guiana, where six satellites were launched.

The company plans to have 672 satellites orbiting Earth, providing broadband access to the internet to everyone across the globe.