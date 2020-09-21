UrduPoint.com
OneWeb Cuts By 2 Number Of Planned Soyuz Launches For Placing Satellites Into Orbit

Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) UK communications company OneWeb plans to use 19 Russian Soyuz carrier rockets for deploying its satellite constellation, which is two rockers less than previously planned, according to a fresh statement.

The contract, which OneWeb and Arianespace signed in 2015, envisioned 21 Soyuz launches from the Baikonur, Vostochny and� Kourou spaceports.

Three launches have been conducted so far.

"The amended agreement with Arianespace provides for 16 launches placing another 34-36 satellites per launch into OneWeb's growing constellation," OneWeb said in statement.

This means, the number of planned Soyuz launches has been cut from 21 to 19.

Thirty-six OneWeb satellites are expected to be launched from Russia's Vostochny spaceport in December. The rest of the launches should be conducted by the end of 2022.

