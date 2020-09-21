OneWeb Cuts by 2 Number of Planned Soyuz Launches for Placing Satellites Into Orbit

UK communications company OneWeb plans to use 19 Russian Soyuz carrier rockets for deploying its satellite constellation, which is two rockers less than previously planned, according to a fresh statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) UK communications company OneWeb plans to use 19 Russian Soyuz carrier rockets for deploying its satellite constellation, which is two rockers less than previously planned, according to a fresh statement.

The contract, which OneWeb and Arianespace signed in 2015, envisioned 21 Soyuz launches from the Baikonur, Vostochny and� Kourou spaceports.

Three launches have been conducted so far.

"The amended agreement with Arianespace provides for 16 launches placing another 34-36 satellites per launch into OneWeb's growing constellation," OneWeb said in statement.

This means, the number of planned Soyuz launches has been cut from 21 to 19.

Thirty-six OneWeb satellites are expected to be launched from Russia's Vostochny spaceport in December. The rest of the launches should be conducted by the end of 2022.