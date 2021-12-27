OneWeb Satellite Launch to Become Last Roscosmos Space Launch This Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The launch of British OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur space center using the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket will be the last space launch of Russia's Roscosmos this year, the Russian state space corporation informs.

"The launch of the Soyuz-2.

1b carrier rocket with the Fregat booster and 36 OneWeb space vehicles on board is planned for December 27, 2021 at 16:10:37 Moscow time (13:10:37 GMT) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome," a statement on the Roscosmos website says.

The Russian space agency specified that this will be the twelfth launch under the OneWeb program and the fifth OneWeb launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Roscosmos signed contracts with OneWeb and Arianespace for the launch of OneWeb satellites in June 2015.

In 2022, six OneWeb launches are planned from Baikonur and one from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.