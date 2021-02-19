UrduPoint.com
OneWeb Satellites Producer Confirms Launch From Vostochny Spaceport Postponed To March

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

OneWeb Satellites Producer Confirms Launch From Vostochny Spaceport Postponed to March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The next launch of UK communications satellites OneWeb by Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Vostochny spaceport is planned for March, producer OneWeb Satellites confirmed.

Last month, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik that the launch of 36 OneWeb satellites was postponed from February 25 to March 25, with satellites delivery to the spaceport in Russia's Far East planned for late February. Another source told Sputnik that Russia would conduct three launches for OneWeb this year, taking 36 satellites to orbit each time.

"Stretching its [solar array] wings for the first time before next month's flight! We can't wait!" OneWeb Satellites wrote on Twitter late on Thursday, also posting a photo of a satellite.

OneWeb is set to start providing commercial satellite communications services late in 2021 and to deploy a 648-satellite constellation by the end of 2022. This will ensure broadband internet access to users from around the globe, thanks to full coverage of the Earth surface.

