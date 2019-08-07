OneWeb Says Withdrew Application to Receive Frequencies in Russia, to Submit It Later

UK-headquartered global communications company OneWeb said Wednesday it had withdrawn its application to receive radio frequencies in Russia, adding that it would submit it later with account for Russia's national security requirements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) UK-headquartered global communications company OneWeb said Wednesday it had withdrawn its application to receive radio frequencies in Russia , adding that it would submit it later with account for Russia 's national security requirements.

"OneWeb first filed its application for Russian landing rights in July 2017, and since then new requirements for obtaining landing rights relating to national security have been introduced. To ensure compliance with these new requirements and with the approval of the Russian state authorities, OneWeb LLC, Russia withdrew its application so it can be supplemented with new information, revised, and submitted once again," it said.

"OneWeb is committed to respecting the laws in all countries in which it operates and will work with the authorized state agencies to ensure compliance," the company said.