OneWeb Signs Agreement on Launching Satelites With SpaceX

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) UK-based OneWeb company has signed an agreement with SpaceX that will enable it to launch satellites, and the first launch is expected in late 2022, the company said on Monday.

"OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, announced today that the company and SpaceX entered into an agreement that will enable OneWeb to resume satellite launches.

The first launch with SpaceX is anticipated in 2022 and will add to OneWeb's total in-orbit constellation that currently stands at 428 satellites, or 66 percent of the fleet. OneWeb's network will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity," OneWeb said in a press release.