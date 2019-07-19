OneWeb to Open Satellite Production Facility in US on July 22 - Company

UK OneWeb company plans to open a plant in the United States on July 22, which will be engaged in producing communication satellites for its global orbital constellation, the company said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) UK OneWeb company plans to open a plant in the United States on July 22, which will be engaged in producing communication satellites for its global orbital constellation, the company said on Friday.

"On Monday our new @OneWebSatellit1's facility will open. It is a joint venture of OneWeb & @AirbusSpace / @AirbusInTheUS. It has the capability to produce high-quality satellites at an unprecedented cost, standard, & speed that wasn't previously possible," the statement published on Twitter said.

In April, OneWeb CEO Adrian Steckel told The Australian newspaper that the new plant would be initially capable of producing one satellite per day and then two satellites per day by the end of the year.

According to Steckel, starting in December, OneWeb will be launching 30 satellites per month aboard Soyuz carrier rockets during a period of 20 months.

Steckel said that the initial constellation of 650 satellites would begin to provide commercial services in 2021. The constellation is expected to include about 2,000 satellites by 2026.

OneWeb plans to create a constellation of satellites that will provide broadband internet access to users around the world fully covering the Earth's surface. In cooperation with Russian space agency Roscosmos, the UK communications company sent up its first satellites in February, and has planned it next two launches for the end of this year and the first half of 2020.