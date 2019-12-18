UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Drug Store That Processed At Least 150,000 Purchases Exposed In Russia - Minister

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:38 PM

Online Drug Store That Processed at Least 150,000 Purchases Exposed in Russia - Minister

The Russian police have detained 15 employees of a big online illegal drugs store, which has processed at least 150,000 transactions from customers in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Russian police have detained 15 employees of a big online illegal drugs store, which has processed at least 150,000 transactions from customers in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Wednesday.

"The participants carried out illegal sales of banned substances on the territory of the Moscow Region, St.

Peterbsurg and Leningrad Oblast through an online store in the shadow segment of the global web," Kolokoltsev said at a meeting of the State Anti-Drugs Committee.

The work of the store was coordinated through messengers, and its owners earned around 10 million rubles ($159,650) every month, the minister added. According to preliminary information, at least 150,000 purchases had been made. Consumers paid for the drugs with cryptocurrencies.

Over 44 kilograms (97 Pounds) of banned drugs have been seized. All the detained persons have been taken to custody,

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Interior Minister Drugs Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Cryptocurrency All From Million

Recent Stories

China, Russia Can Cooperate on Finding Lasting Sol ..

3 minutes ago

Textile exports grew in Islamabad

3 minutes ago

Federal cabinet’s sub-committee will meet to dec ..

15 minutes ago

HRCP mourns loss of founder member Air Marshal Zaf ..

18 minutes ago

13 clerks suspended over corruption charges in Sar ..

3 minutes ago

Business hub at Ajman Free Zone opens

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.