Online Drug Store That Processed at Least 150,000 Purchases Exposed in Russia - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Russian police have detained 15 employees of a big online illegal drugs store, which has processed at least 150,000 transactions from customers in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Wednesday.

"The participants carried out illegal sales of banned substances on the territory of the Moscow Region, St.

Peterbsurg and Leningrad Oblast through an online store in the shadow segment of the global web," Kolokoltsev said at a meeting of the State Anti-Drugs Committee.

The work of the store was coordinated through messengers, and its owners earned around 10 million rubles ($159,650) every month, the minister added. According to preliminary information, at least 150,000 purchases had been made. Consumers paid for the drugs with cryptocurrencies.

Over 44 kilograms (97 Pounds) of banned drugs have been seized. All the detained persons have been taken to custody,