Online Registration Opens For Attractive Vehicle Number Via E-Auction App & Web Portal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 03:07 PM

Citizens can register until April 30 to secure their desired number

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun registration for auction of attractive vehicle number through the e-Auction App and Web Portal. Interested individuals can register until April 30 to bid for their preferred vehicle number.

The e-Auction system facilitates the transparent auction of motorcycle and motorcar number, allowing users to participate from the comfort of their homes. The details of successful bidders are also made available on the app.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction system not only promotes transparency but also plays a crucial role in eliminating corruption and the agent mafia. This digital platform ensures that citizens can conveniently participate in online bidding and secure their desired number without any hassle.”

