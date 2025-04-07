- Home
- Technology
- Online Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number via e-Auction App & Web Portal
Online Registration Opens For Attractive Vehicle Number Via E-Auction App & Web Portal
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 03:07 PM
Citizens can register until April 30 to secure their desired number
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun registration for auction of attractive vehicle number through the e-Auction App and Web Portal. Interested individuals can register until April 30 to bid for their preferred vehicle number.
The e-Auction system facilitates the transparent auction of motorcycle and motorcar number, allowing users to participate from the comfort of their homes. The details of successful bidders are also made available on the app.
Highlighting the significance of this initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction system not only promotes transparency but also plays a crucial role in eliminating corruption and the agent mafia. This digital platform ensures that citizens can conveniently participate in online bidding and secure their desired number without any hassle.”
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10
20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..
SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority
More Stories From Technology
-
Online Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number via e-Auction App & Web Portal3 minutes ago
-
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series2 hours ago
-
Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All2 days ago
-
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era2 days ago
-
16-Year-Old student develops Pakistan's first sindhi-language calculator3 days ago
-
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest audience base in th ..3 days ago
-
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Free MagPower!10 days ago
-
TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in China11 days ago
-
From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design11 days ago
-
A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fingertips11 days ago
-
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System12 days ago
-
Vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its First Mixed-Reality Headset at the Boao Forum 202512 days ago