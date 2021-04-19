UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Female Cosmonaut In Russia's Team Set To Go To ISS Next Year - Source

Daniyal Sohail 29 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:00 AM

Only Female Cosmonaut in Russia's Team Set to Go to ISS Next Year - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Russia's only current female cosmonaut Anna Kikina will head to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2022, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"General Director of [Russia's space agency] Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin has ordered the cosmonaut training center to include Anna Kikina in one of the upcoming Soyuz crews set to fly to the ISS in 2022. A decision will be made soon on whether she will be included in a spring or fall crew of next year," the source said.

In March, Kikina told Sputnik that she was waiting to be appointed to a specific ISS crew and was undergoing preliminary training.

In June of last year, Roscosmos said that Kikina was going to head to the ISS as part of a Russian crew within two years.

Kikina has been the only Russian female cosmonaut since September 2016. In November 2017, she took part in the international SIRIUS (Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station) project that studies the effects of isolation, simulating Moon missions.

The Soviet Union sent the first two women into space: Valentina Tereshkova in 1963 and Svetlana Savitskaya in 1982 and 1984. Another two Russian women were sent into space after the collapse of the USSR: Yelena Kondakova who traveled to the Mir space station in the 90s, and Yelena Serova who became the first Russian woman to fly to the ISS in 2014.

Related Topics

Russia March June September November Women 2017 2016 Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

4 hours ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

4 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

4 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

7 hours ago

53 food establishments in Dubai closed in Q1 for C ..

7 hours ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.