MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The only space launch in 2020 of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with 36 UK OneWeb satellites from Russia's Vostochny space center has been postponed from December 17 to December 18 for reasons not related to equipment, two sources in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch has been postponed to [December] 18," a source said.

The information was confirmed by another source.

According to them, the postponement of the launch for a day is not related to technical reasons. However, the true reason was not named.