UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Launch In 2020 From Russia's Vostochny Space Center Postponed For One Day - Source

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:40 AM

Only Launch in 2020 From Russia's Vostochny Space Center Postponed for One Day - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The only space launch in 2020 of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with 36 UK OneWeb satellites from Russia's Vostochny space center has been postponed from December 17 to December 18 for reasons not related to equipment, two sources in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch has been postponed to [December] 18," a source said.

The information was confirmed by another source.

According to them, the postponement of the launch for a day is not related to technical reasons. However, the true reason was not named.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom December 2020 From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

WDU Regional Office honours disability-friendly or ..

4 hours ago

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

6 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

6 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

6 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.