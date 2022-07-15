Only Woman in Russian Space Crew Kikina to Fly to ISS on US Crew Dragon - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Roscosmos and NASA came to the agreement that the only woman in the Russian cosmonaut crew, Anna Kikina, will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on the US-made Crew Dragon spacecraft and the American astronaut, Francisco Rubio, will fly on the Russian-made Soyuz MS-22 ship, Russian space agency said on Friday.

"The main crew of the manned Crew Dragon ship within the Crew 5 mission, which is scheduled for launch in fall of 2022 from Cape Canaveral, currently consists of Nicole Mann (commander), Josh Cassada (pilot), a Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata (mission specialist-1), and a Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina (mission specialist-2)," Roscosmos said in statement on Telegram.

It is noted in the statement that the main crew of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which is scheduled for launch on September 21 from the Baikonur cosmodrome, consists of Sergey Prokopyev (commander), Dmitry Petelin (flight engineer-1) and Francisco Rubio (flight engineer-2).