OPEC+ Technical Committee Decides To Continue To Discuss Oil Market Thursday - Source

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:50 AM

OPEC+ Technical Committee Decides to Continue to Discuss Oil Market Thursday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The OPEC+ technical monitoring committee of experts decided to unscheduledly continue its meeting on Thursday, which will be the third day of the meeting of alliance experts, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

The meeting of the technical committee in Vienna is dedicated to the analysis of the deteriorated situation on the oil market, which was a reaction to the slowdown in demand in China against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The agreement of OPEC and a number of countries outside the organization (OPEC+) on oil output cut has been in force since the beginning of 2017. The deal has been repeatedly extended, and the terms changed.

The further fate of the OPEC+ deal should be determined at ministerial meetings of the alliance scheduled for March 5-6 in Vienna. However, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, OPEC+ is discussing moving the meetings to an earlier date.

