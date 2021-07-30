UrduPoint.com
Opening Of Transfer Hatches For Russia's Nauka Module At ISS Delayed To Friday - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:36 PM

Opening of Transfer Hatches for Russia's Nauka Module at ISS Delayed to Friday - Roscosmos

Russian cosmonauts will open transfer hatches for the Nauka module, which recently docked at the International Space Station (ISS), tonight although this was initially scheduled for Thursday, State Space Corporation Roscosmos said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Russian cosmonauts will open transfer hatches for the Nauka module, which recently docked at the International Space Station (ISS), tonight although this was initially scheduled for Thursday, State Space Corporation Roscosmos said.

"After completion of this work this evening, it is planned to open hatches: first of the transition compartment of the Zvezda service module and then of the new Russian module. Yesterday, experts of the main operational management group and Russian ISS crew members ... made sure that the key junction is sealed. The ISS flight continues in line with the program," Roscosmos said in a statement.

Nauka module hatches were supposed to open on Thursday night, but his did not happen because of the unplanned engine activation.

