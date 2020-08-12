Operation of Mobile Internet, Social Networks Restored in Minsk - Sputnik Correspondent

UrduPoint.com
Wed 12th August 2020

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The operation of mobile internet and social networks has been restored in Belarusian capital Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

At about 6:50 a.m. local time (03:50 a.m. GMT) Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and other social networking services, turned off since the evening of August 9, started working simultaneously.

Mass unauthorized protests began across the republic on Sunday evening after the presidential elections, which were won by incumbent Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who, according to the Central Election Commission, gained 80.08 percent of the vote.

