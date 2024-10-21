OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff With A Fun Picnic Experience And Exciting Offers!
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 06:04 PM
OPPO, the global leader in smart devices, has introduced OPPO A3, designed to bring premium style, exceptional durability, and powerful performance into your everyday life
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Oct, 2024) OPPO, the global leader in smart devices, has introduced OPPO A3, designed to bring premium style, exceptional durability, and powerful performance into your everyday life. The OPPO A3 is now available for pre-order in Pakistan starting from October 19th, with the 6GB/128GB model priced at PKR 49,999 and the 6GB/256GB model at PKR 57,999. Available at OPPO official outlets nationwide, customers who pre-order OPPO A3 can enjoy gifts worth up to PKR 3,000 and a chance to win cashback on their entire purchase.
OPPO announced the pre-order for OPPO A3 in a fun-filled picnic hosted by OPPO PK Ollie, where OPPO fans gathered in an interactive and vibrant atmosphere. Guests were treated to delicious food, games, and engaging activities while experiencing the OPPO A3 firsthand. It provided a unique opportunity for fans to interact with the brand, fostering a closer connection. Attendees praised the OPPO A3 for its sophisticated design, luxurious feel, seamless performance, and impressive durability, making the event a memorable experience for everyone.
The OPPO A3 combines premium style with practical functionality. It comes in the stunning Starlight White and boasts a feather light 168-gram body with a 7.68mm ultra-slim design, making it effortlessly portable. Its 2D flat back cover, 2.5D curved screen, and stylish camera design further enhance its elegant, high-end aesthetic.
The OPPO A3 isn’t just about looks; it’s a smartphone built to enhance the overall user experience. the device’s ultra-bright 1000-nit display and 90Hz refresh rate provide crisp visuals and smooth scrolling, even under direct sunlight. While its 50MP ultra-clear rear camera ensures users can capture memories in vivid detail.
With military-grade shock resistance, IP54 rating and enhanced touch accuracy on wet screens OPPO A3 guarantees advanced protection and smooth usage during spills or light rain. Equipped with a long-lasting battery, 45W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge, and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen1 processor, the OPPO A3 delivers a reliable and high-performance experience.
Head to the selected OPPO outlets and Pre-order your OPPO A3 now to get exciting prizes and an exclusive chance to get cashback on your purchase. Selected OPPO outlets include Mujahid Road in Sialkot, Hall Road in Lahore, OPPO Flagship Store Blue Area in Islamabad, Rania Mall and Niazi Plaza in Rawalpindi, Star City Mall and Gulshan-e-Hadeed in Karachi, Liaqat Chowk in Sahiwal, UCH Sharif and Alkarim Plaza in Bahawalpur and OPPO Outlet in Gujrat City. For more information visit OPPO Pakistan official website. You can also secure your pre-order through our official store on Daraz: https://www.daraz.pk/shop.
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?
Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
More Stories From Technology
-
Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro3 minutes ago
-
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?6 minutes ago
-
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price2 days ago
-
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'2 days ago
-
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?2 days ago
-
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment4 days ago
-
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits Ultra-Bright Displa ..4 days ago
-
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant4 days ago
-
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:4 days ago
-
’Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative expanded to 22 Districts6 days ago
-
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!6 days ago
-
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of Innovation and Desig ..6 days ago