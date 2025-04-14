OPPO A5 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN - ALWAYS BE PRO WITH YOU

The global leader in smartphone devices, has officially launched its latest smartphone, the OPPO A5 Pro, in Pakistan, now available nationwide starting from April 14th

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) OPPO, the global leader in smartphone devices, has officially launched its latest smartphone, the OPPO A5 Pro, in Pakistan, now available nationwide starting from April 14th. Designed to bring super durability and reliability with above-class IP69/68/66 water and dust resistance and Military grade certification, the OPPO A5 Pro delivers strength, intelligence, and sleek style that is accessible to all.

OPPO A5 Pro was launched in an exclusive event in Lahore, which brought together OPPO’s Brand Ambassador, Fawad Khan, OPPO’s Quality Ambassador and Olympic Gold Medalist, Arshad Nadeem, top tech KOLs, influencers, OPPO Executives, OPPO Partners, and media representatives. The event featured an in-depth briefing on the OPPO A5 Pro and exclusive demonstrations of durability features. The interactive experience zone provided attendees with a hands-on experience of the device.



One of the most remarkable features of the OPPO A5 Pro is its industry-leading durability. Equipped with IP69, IP68, and IP66 water and dust resistance, providing ultimate durability that exceeds even top flagship standards. Whether you are caught in the rain or using the phone with wet or oily hands, the Pro Waterproof, OPPO A5 Pro, allows you to Embrace the Water without hesitation. With its advanced waterproofing, the OPPO A5 Pro also features Underwater Photography, enabling users to take vivid and expressive photos beneath the water’s surface.



Built to endure life’s bumps and drops, OPPO A5 Pro features double-tempered glass construction offering 160% better drop protection compared to typical smartphones. Being Pro Shock Resistant, OPPO A5 Pro provides an unparalleled level of protection against drops.

Speaking at the event, George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, said, “The OPPO A5 Pro is a reflection of OPPO’s deep understanding of local market needs. We designed this device to be more than just a smartphone—it’s a dependable companion for the everyday Pakistani. With Pro-level durability, smart AI features, and elegant style, the A5 Pro is our commitment to delivering technology that empowers and inspires.

”



Adding creativity and convenience to photo editing on the OPPO A5 Pro is its Pro AI, which includes AI Eraser 2.0, AI Unblur, AI Clarity Enhancer, and AI Reflection Remover, to name a few, through which users can instantly enhance, edit, and transform their photos with professional-level precision. From quick touch-ups to professional-level edits, the A5 Pro puts a Smart Life at Your Fingertips—so you can shoot, enhance, and edit like a pro.

The OPPO A5 Pro’s high-resolution 50MP Main Camera and 8MP Front Camera capture ultra-clear photos with unrivaled ease. As for imaging, the A5 Pro also brings the LivePhoto feature to this price point for the first time, enabling users to relive memories in motion.



The OPPO A5 Pro is not only smart and strong but also undeniably stylish, which feels like a pro with an ultra-slim profile. It is available in two elegant colors: Mocha Brown and Olive Green, each variant offering a distinct texture, from vegan leather to matte finishes, that adds to its premium look and feel.

OPPO A5 Pro is not only your stylish and durable companion but also your ultimate entertainment partner. With AI GameBoost for ultra-smooth gameplay and a smart VC Cooling System that keeps things cool under pressure, it delivers up to 5 hours of steady, immersive gaming—no lag, no heat, just pure play.

A5 Pro brings a massive 5,800mAh battery—so no tension while binging on your favorite shows or gaming for hours. OPPO’s advanced battery technology ensures that even after 1,600 charge cycles, it still retains 80% capacity. Backed by the Snapdragon® 6s Gen 1, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, it delivers smooth, reliable performance. With ColorOS 15 Lite and OPPO’s Trinity Engine, everything runs faster, steadier, and smarter —all at an affordable price.

With its combination of strength, intelligence, and style, the OPPO A5 Pro is now available for purchase across Pakistan at authorized OPPO stores and online at Daraz. With its powerful combination of Pro Waterproof, Pro Shock Resistant, Pro AI, and Pro Style, the OPPO A5 Pro is ready to Always be Pro with You.