OPPO and Daraz gear up for the Year’s Biggest Sale 11:11

After last year’s success, OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, is back again with its mega collaboration with Pakistan’s biggest e-commerce platform Daraz for their annual 11:11 sale

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022) After last year’s success, OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, is back again with its mega collaboration with Pakistan’s biggest e-commerce platform Daraz for their annual 11:11 sale. The Daraz 11:11 sale has become one of the most sought-after and popular sales in Pakistan, as it caters to millions of shoppers each year.

OPPO has always excelled in producing innovative products that impresses and delivers. So with a bigger and better range of IoT products on sale at Daraz 11:11, now is the best time to upgrade into a smart lifestyle with your favourite OPPO products.

OPPO’s ever-evolving technological vision has allowed it to expand its horizons in the IoT ecosystem and it is excelling with predominant finesse. The company’s drive to expand its portfolio into the IoT market has allowed it to blend state-of-the-art technologies with aesthetically pleasing designs to support customers in living smart and productive lives.

This technological powerhouse being one of the premium sponsors of Daraz has showcased an elegant range of products ranging from Smartphones, Bluetooth Speakers, Power Banks, Smart Watches, and much more. Among these devices is OPPO Reno6 Pro with its Reno Glow design, Bokeh Flare photography and 50W Flash Charge.

OPPO strives to stay ahead of the game by creating innovative gadgets that are centered on user experience. Therefore, the two products dominating the shelves of 11:11 sale are the OPPO Watch 41mm and OPPO Watch 46mm with price cuts of up to PKR 10,000/- and PKR 20,000/- respectively. Meanwhile, the company’s earbuds OPPO ENCO Air and wristbands OPPO Band Style are also available for sale.

You can avail these discounted prices on the Daraz 11.11 sale starting 11th November till 21st November, available exclusively on the Daraz app and website. Mark your dates and be ready.