UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPPO Announces A New Exciting Price For OPPO Reno3 To Double Eid Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:33 PM

OPPO announces a new exciting price for OPPO Reno3 to double Eid celebrations

OPPO has announced an amazing price for OPPO Reno3 to double the celebrations of Eid

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020) OPPO has announced an amazing price for OPPO Reno3 to double the celebrations of Eid. The smartphone was previously available at PKR 59,999 and is now available at a new price of PKR 49,999.

This Eid is the perfect time to purchase the Reno3 as it sports the activity of selfie hole-punch display screen with a 44-megapixel major selfie camera that gives hands-on experience. The 5x Hybrid Zoom and 20x Digital Zoom allows the user to see further and see more. Crammed with 64MP Zoom Quad cam and sleek design, Reno3 is versatile and empowered to answer well to diverse shooting requirements in different festivities of Eid.

OPPO is renowned for providing good designs with interesting patterns on its mobile phones across ranges.

The OPPO Reno3 provides a well-rounded experience at an exciting price so that you can celebrate Eid fully.


Specifications OPPO Reno3
Appearance Weight: 175 g
Height: 158.8 mm
Width: 73.4 mm
Thickness: 8.1 mm
Screen
Size: 16.3cm (6.4'')
Touchscreen: Multi-touch, Capacitive Screen
Resolution: 2400 by 1080 pixels
Colors: 16.7 million colors
Screen Ratio: 91.5%

Color Auroral Blue and Midnight Black
Camera
Rear Sensor: 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Sensor: 44MP + 2MP

Battery 4025 mAh battery,
Processor MediaTek Helio P90 (MT6779)
Core Hardware
RAM: 8GB
ROM:128GB
(Expandable up to 256GB)
OS ColorOS 7, based on Android 10

Related Topics

Sports Mobile Price Pakistani Rupee Oppo Weight Million

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir is ready for England Tour

10 minutes ago

NAB court once again adjourns hearing of the case ..

22 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Kuwaiti ..

51 minutes ago

Dual nationality of SAPMs, Advisers is likely to b ..

60 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p - A Popular Choice Amongst On-ground Co ..

1 hour ago

PM vows to extend all out cooperation to overseas ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.