OPPO announces a new exciting price for OPPO Reno3 to double Eid celebrations

OPPO has announced an amazing price for OPPO Reno3 to double the celebrations of Eid

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020) OPPO has announced an amazing price for OPPO Reno3 to double the celebrations of Eid. The smartphone was previously available at PKR 59,999 and is now available at a new price of PKR 49,999.

This Eid is the perfect time to purchase the Reno3 as it sports the activity of selfie hole-punch display screen with a 44-megapixel major selfie camera that gives hands-on experience. The 5x Hybrid Zoom and 20x Digital Zoom allows the user to see further and see more. Crammed with 64MP Zoom Quad cam and sleek design, Reno3 is versatile and empowered to answer well to diverse shooting requirements in different festivities of Eid.

OPPO is renowned for providing good designs with interesting patterns on its mobile phones across ranges.

The OPPO Reno3 provides a well-rounded experience at an exciting price so that you can celebrate Eid fully.



Specifications OPPO Reno3

Appearance Weight: 175 g

Height: 158.8 mm

Width: 73.4 mm

Thickness: 8.1 mm

Screen

Size: 16.3cm (6.4'')

Touchscreen: Multi-touch, Capacitive Screen

Resolution: 2400 by 1080 pixels

Colors: 16.7 million colors

Screen Ratio: 91.5%

Color Auroral Blue and Midnight Black

Camera

Rear Sensor: 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Sensor: 44MP + 2MP

Battery 4025 mAh battery,

Processor MediaTek Helio P90 (MT6779)

Core Hardware

RAM: 8GB

ROM:128GB

(Expandable up to 256GB)

OS ColorOS 7, based on Android 10