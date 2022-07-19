UrduPoint.com

OPPO Announces UEFA Partnership And A Commitment To Celebrate The Beautiful Game Through “Inspiration Ahead”

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 06:11 PM

OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment to celebrate the beautiful game through "Inspiration Ahead"

OPPO has agreed to a two-year, multi-competition partnership with UEFA

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022) OPPO has announced it will partner with UEFA across different UEFA competitions including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Futsal Champions League Finals, and UEFA Youth League Finals for the next two seasons.

OPPO will work closely with UEFA to spotlight inspirational moments on and off the pitch, and to help fans witness, hear and share them during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

The UEFA Champions League’s positioning of “the best of the best” aligns with OPPO’s brand proposition of “Inspiration Ahead” which embodies the brand’s determination in striving for greatness. OPPO will work with UEFA to showcase inspirational moments from the UEFA Champions League to football fans around the world.

William Liu, President of Global Marketing of OPPO, said “We are excited to partner with UEFA and work with them to drive inspiration for football fans during UEFA competitions. At OPPO, we believe in the power of innovation to help us overcome life’s challenges, and this synergy with UEFA’s desire to fight in the face of adversity makes this a perfect partnership.”

UEFA’s Marketing Director, Guy-Laurent Epstein, added “We are delighted to welcome OPPO to the UEFA sponsor family with the world’s greatest club competition – the UEFA Champions League. OPPO is a global leader in mobile technology and together, we are looking forward to advancing our efforts of connecting and inspiring football fans around the world.

As part of the partnership, OPPO will enjoy high visibility, appearing on broadcast backdrops and in stadia, including on extensive perimeter advertising, website, and social media of the UEFA Champions League. In addition, OPPO will offer football fans the unique opportunity to go pitch-side throughout the UEFA Champions League season and capture key moments with OPPO smartphones. The Inspiration Moments captured during the matches will be shared in an OPPO Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and OPPO UEFA Champions League landing page.

Also, the partnership will see leading OPPO devices featured, such as its Find and Reno mobile series, with cutting-edge imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, along with new and upcoming OPPO IoT products such as OPPO headphones and an OPPO smartwatch. These products will help inspire football fans around the world as they enjoy a whole new way of experiencing the UEFA Champions League.

This newest sponsorship expands upon OPPO’s existing sporting partnerships and ambitions to inspire and engage consumers through sports. The Chinese technology company is in its fourth year of partnering with Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and is a global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Partnering with different international sports tournaments, OPPO hopes to show its respect to users in different regions and cultures and serve the needs of global users.

