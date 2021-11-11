OPPO brings amazing offers in Daraz Gyara Gyara sale

Global leading smart device brand, OPPO has partnered with Daraz for their annual 11.11 sale. Daraz’s once-a-year shopping extravaganza is easily one of the most awaited sales in Pakistan, with millions of shoppers from all across the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021) Global leading smart device brand, OPPO has partnered with Daraz for their annual 11.11 sale. Daraz’s once-a-year shopping extravaganza is easily one of the most awaited sales in Pakistan, with millions of shoppers from all across the country.

The sale seems to have gotten even bigger and better this year with OPPO joining the shopping festivities as one of the Platinum sponsors for Daraz. Shoppers can get the chance to buy their favourite OPPO products like the latest OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, OPPO F19 Pro and much more on amazing bundles and offers.

The brand is also giving free prizes and gifts such as Enco Buds, Bluetooth speakers and a lot more with every purchase. The Gyara Gyara sale will be live from 11th November onwards exclusively on the Daraz app and website.

OPPO has brought out amazing products over the year. The brand launched 2 amazing series this year including the OPPO F19 series and OPPO Reno6 series that quickly became fan favourites especially for their key features like the Dual View Video on OPPO F19 and the Bokeh Flare Portrait on Reno6 series.