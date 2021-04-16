OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Banaa to add colors to the blissful month of Ramazan

This month, OPPO wishes to share every moment with its people, whether it be happiness or sorrow, excitement or fun, OPPO has it all covered for you

This month, OPPO wishes to share every moment with its people, whether it be happiness or sorrow, excitement or fun, OPPO has it all covered for you. Every Ramazan OPPO comes up with an exciting show to brighten up the otherwise dull days.

OPPO puts in great efforts to culturally localize their efforts and approach. Last year it was the super hit TV drama serial Suno Chanda, with all the laughers and fun that made Ramazan fun. This year too, with the aim to add colors to the socially distanced and alone life, OPPO brings to you an amazing TV series Tanaa Banaa to showcase moments of happiness and fun in everyone’s life!

The TV drama is focused on two teenagers stuck in a marriage arrangement. Starring Alizeh Shah, Daniyal. The drama perfectly encapsulates the true essence of youth in a very lighthearted way. OPPO helps you share every moment with your loved ones and brings people closer. With its new Eid Edition, you can watch Tanaa Banaa at your own comfort. Light humor, complicated stories and mixed dreams, what else can youngsters wish for in a drama to distract themselves from food cravings while fasting.

There is another exciting news for all the viewers out there. With Tanaa Banaa OPPO is about to launch its F19 Pro Silver/Eid edition soon which is especially designed for our youth.

With its Dual-ViewVideo, you will be able to view the best of both sides, so what other way to capture the reactions of your loved ones to your new Eid recipes and all the long- distance Eid Calls. Also, the AI Color Portrait Video feature is perfect for highlighting your Eid dresses! Not to forget, theCrystal Silver color will look dreamy with all your fancy Eid Joras. All in all, OPPO F19 Pro is a dream come true for all the youngsters out there. A cherry on top is that now you can get a chance to win some cool gifts with following the steps mentioned.

