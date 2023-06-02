OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Developer Edition for Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developers Platform at AWE 2023

OPPO MR Glass is one of the world's first MR devices to support Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developers Platform.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02 June, 2023) At the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2023, OPPO released its latest advancement in the XR field — OPPO MR Glass Developer Edition. This state-of-the-art mixed reality (MR) device is equipped with the latest technology inside and out, offering an ideal environment for advanced developers to create and showcase exciting MR experiences.

OPPO anticipates a surge in XR technology adoption in the near future, with MR as one of the most viable modalities. To drive innovation in MR applications, the OPPO MR Glass will be made available as an official Snapdragon Spaces developer kit in China to help attract more developers to the field and push the boundaries of XR technology.

"Innovation over the years has revealed the immense potential of XR technologies, revolutionizing interaction, and information accessibility. Among them, MR stands out for its ability to seamlessly integrate the virtual and real world, unlocking boundless imagination in various contexts. OPPO MR Glass represents our latest breakthrough in this exploration, equipped with the advanced capabilities of Snapdragon Spaces to empower developers," remarked Yi Xu, Director of XR Technology at OPPO, during the keynote speech.

"OPPO and Qualcomm Technologies' long-standing relationship and shared vision have driven our collaboration in the field of XR. Our mutual goal is to establish an open ecosystem that empowers developers, unlocking boundless possibilities for XR innovation."

Said Bakadir, Senior Director, XR Product Management, at Qualc omm Technologies, Inc. said, "We recognize OPPO's long-standing efforts in exploring technologies, products, content, and services for XR, which make OPPO an ideal partner in this field. Through potential solutions improving productivity, creativity, and gaming experiences on OPPO MR Glass, we are glad to see growing vitality among developer groups and hope to find more MR content to enliven the platform, which is significant for creating innovative experience and bringing breakthroughs for the industry.

In the future, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with OPPO to stimulate more innovations in the MR ecosystem."

To provide the best platform for developers to create and test the latest MR experiences, OPPO MR Glass is built with the latest technologies and unique innovations.

Powered by the Snapdragon® XR2+ platform, OPPO MR Glass is equipped with OPPO's proprietary SUPERVOOC TM fast charging and heart rate detection function that open doors to a variety of new applications.

Built with skin-friendly material, OPPO MR Glass is equipped with Binocular VPT (Video Pass Trough) technologies, dual front RGB cameras, pancake lenses, as well as 120Hz high refresh rate.

For the past few years, OPPO has been working on the implementation of advanced XR technology-related concept products that empower developers to innovate together. Since the release of OPPO's first AR concept product, OPPO AR Glass, in 2019, OPPO has brought three smart glasses to the public, including OPPO AR Glass 2021, OPPO Air Glass, and OPPO Air Glass 2, exploring more possibilities in the areas of algorithms, optical solutions, interactions, and ecosystem. In 2023, OPPO Air Glass won silver in the AR category of the Edison Product Awards, adding to international recognition for OPPO's strength in XR. OPPO's XR exploration also includes the AR application CybeReal, and other innovations to better connect the physical and digital world in a seamless way.

OPPO MR Glass will be available as a Snapdragon Spaces developer kit in China, distributed through EnlightXR in the second half of 2023. This will provide developers with best-in-class hardware and help to expand the Snapdragon Spaces content ecosystem in China.