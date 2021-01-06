OPPO Empowers Youth with its Reno5 Imaging Workshop featuring Ali Awais to Amp Up Their Photography Skills with Innovative Imaging Features

In the nascent days of smartphone photography, capturing every moment has become a norm as people are polishing their photography skills

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 202) In the nascent days of smartphone photography, capturing every moment has become a norm as people are polishing their photography skills. To empower users further the smartphone brand OPPO recently conducted its Reno5 Imaging Workshop featuring the artistic and visionary Ali Awais.

The talented technology and photography enthusiasts attended the workshop and engaged with the star sensation regarding the queries about the art of photography and Reno5’s camera capabilities.

OPPO international speakers Chenghao Lu Imaging Product Manager, Jun Luo OPPO Japan Research Centre, and Owen Tian Imaging Product Manager enlightened the audience with their expertise in the field of photography.

The workshop portrayed the concept of the Reno Series imaging and provided wonderful insights on how to overcome difficulties that arise during clicking perfect pictures and allowed people to polish their skills further to become pros.

OPPO has continuously been working on improving the imaging quality and working on establishing a future trend in the world of photography with its high-end Reno series.

OPPO believes that with smartphone photography on the increase, it's vital that budding photographers are moulded with experts that help them to reach their goals in the future by polishing their skills.

To bridge the gap and to amp up the photography game, OPPO launched its Reno5 Imaging Workshop to help youth become champions in the field. The vision behind the OPPO Reno series is to enhance technology to make the lives of the users easier allowing everyone to become pros and enjoy the art of photography anywhere and anytime.

The OPPO Reno5 empowers people to express their best selves and inspires them to “Picture Life Together”.

The brand also unveiled its artistic OPPO Gallery featuring the cultural heritage of Karachi giving a glimpse of what is yet to come.

The OPPO Reno5 series offers innovative imaging and videography features that allow users to capture and record memorable moments in their lives. Its AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View Video, and AI Highlight Video are a few of the features that will set a benchmark in the world of images with its high-quality result.

AI Highlight Video is an industry-leading feature that uses intelligent light detection to combine OPPO’s advanced Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms to significantly enhance video quality in dim and backlit scenes.



Innovative imaging features have always been an important aspect of OPPO’s R&D as teams from various regions of the world combine their expertise to work on advanced technology to provide cutting-edge technology to the users.

AI-enhanced imaging and flash charge are just a few of the brand’s technological advancements that have set a benchmark in the smartphone market. OPPO’s staunch belief in its core values is paving the way for it to launch more technical breakthroughs in the future to help people have an integrated ecosystem.



OPPO believes that when the spirit of creation and power of the youth is combined it creates an unstoppable force of revolution. The brand aims to encourage this with its latest OPPO Reno5, which will provide the younger generation a source to experience the world in a new light through the innovative camera and videography features.

The brand is all set to launch the latest iteration on 11th January 2021 at 8pm online unveiling its amazing features.

Stay tuned to know more as the brand begins to unveil more features to the eagerly awaiting audience.