OPPO Excites The Users With Its #ThePSLExperience Campaign As PSL Returns

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 11:37 AM

The aura of excitement has set once again as PSL 2020 is ready to take over TV screens all over the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th November, 2020) The aura of excitement has set once again as PSL 2020 is ready to take over TV screens all over the country. It is that time again when youngsters scamper through the streets with amusement, face painted in the colours of the flags rooting for their favourite team to win. With PSL resuming, OPPO being a major sponsor of PSL 2020 has brought an amazing campaign #ThePSLExperience to pump the level of excitement in the masses.
OPPO Pakistan’s the PSL Experience campaign continues to make the brand a game-changer with exciting gifts that awaits the winner. The competition is a chance for people to step up and become a part of PSL. With this, the brand aims to approach the audience hooked to PSL 2020 and enable them to experience the most epic cricket fever.


To participate, all you have to do to win is:
⦁ Head over to the pin location of the OPPO outlet within your city and ask the representative for the PSL Photo Frame:

⦁ Smile and click your photo with the OPPO F17 Pro frame
⦁ Post the photo in the comments below mentioning which city you belong to and #ThePSLexperience

OPPO will select one lucky customer from each city in the remaining 4 matches. Many avid experiencers have started sharing their selfies and as their eagerly root for their team.

Cricket in Pakistan is not only a game, it’s a sentiment that promotes the purest of physical expression of the entire nation. Understanding the cricket fever in Pakistani the brand aims to enrich this year's PSL experience with its latest campaign.

