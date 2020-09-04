UrduPoint.com
OPPO Explores The Beauty Of Pakistan With Sheheryar Munawar Through AI Colour Portrait Feature On OPPO Reno4

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:58 PM

OPPO explores the beauty of Pakistan with Sheheryar Munawar through AI Colour Portrait Feature on OPPO Reno4

The smartphone brand OPPO recently explored the historic heritage of Pakistan with the heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar through the lens of OPPO Reno4, which is soon to be launched

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th September, 2020) The smartphone brand OPPO recently explored the historic heritage of Pakistan with the heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar through the lens of OPPO Reno4, which is soon to be launched. The brand is enabling consumers to sense the infinite with its latest AI technology. Amplifying the latest AI Colour Portrait Feature of the smartphone, the photoshoot highlights the new face of exceptional technology in Pakistan giving a trailer of what the actual smartphone is all about.
Let’s take a glimpse into the AI colour portrait feature of OPPO Reno4.

To showcase OPPO Reno4’s AI Colour portrait feature, Sheheryar travelled to the iconic locations to capture the archaeological marvels of the country. The AI colour portrait feature makes the person highlighted in natural colour while muting the background colours into black and white, making the photo look like a work of art that’s sure to make you a trendsetter and heart winner among friends. Supported in both front and back cameras, it supports real-time preview allowing users to know exactly what they are shooting.

Equipped with 32MP Selfie Camera the smartphone boosts low-light photography and offers 48MP High-definition Quad Camera system to capture stunning pictures so that users can sense the infinite.

Get ready to experience photography like never before.

OPPO’s new photoshoot will take your breath away as it encapsulates the AI colour portrait feature which captures every detail of the special moments. Every shade of your clothes will pop up making you stand out as you while showcasing your style statement, attitude and charisma. The historic heritage is perfectly portrayed in black and white making this picture a perfect combination of old and new. The photoshoot showcases the style statement, attitude, and charisma of Sheheryar Munawar, which is perfectly in sync with the new OPPO Reno4 that comes with Night Flare Mode, 960fps Smart Slow Motion, and Ultra-steady video. It gives you the tool to empower and effortlessly express your unique style, show off “Clearly the Best You” and make your portrait shine clearly in every shot.
In addition to this, the Reno4 comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0. trendy design and Touch-Free functions that will amaze you for sure. Hold tight because this is a smartphone that you don’t want to miss.

Get ready to tune into a world where you can sense the infinite.

