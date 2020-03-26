UrduPoint.com
OPPO Extended The Warranty Period For 2 Months For All Products

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 09:48 PM

OPPO Extended the Warranty Period for 2 Months For All Products

During these times of lockdown within Pakistan due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the premium smartphone maker, OPPO considering it a corporate social responsibility has extended the warranty for all the company’s products for 2 more months

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020) During these times of lockdown within Pakistan due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the premium smartphone maker, OPPO considering it a corporate social responsibility has extended the warranty for all the company’s products for 2 more months. As per the initiative, warranties expiring on the 26th of March 2020, will now expire on 26th May 2020 and so on

Consumers can check the status of their warranty easily on OPPO’s website by entering in the IMEI number. The 2-month extension of warranty is a first of its kind imitative given by OPPO to Pakistani consumers covering such a wide range of product portfolio.

With this promise, OPPO, re-affirms its focus on product quality and reliability backed by robust investments in development, research and product development.

The company aspires to offer value to their customers. In doing so, the company tries to bring up front and a closer experience that revolves around clarityOPPO considers its valued customer's safety a topmost priority amid such a crisis. The smartphone company is taking appropriate measures to make its consumer's lives easier and provide complete safety to its employees

