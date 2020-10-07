UrduPoint.com
OPPO F17 Pro’s 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Will Make The Youth Flaunt The Fast Life

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:14 PM

OPPO F17 Pro's 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge will make the youth flaunt the fast life

OPPO F series has been in the limelight in the tech industry since its launch. Continuing the legacy of the F series, OPPO is bringing its latest edition – OPPO F17 Pro to Pakistan in a first-ever game show launch on 12th October 2020 at 8 PM on OPPO’s official Facebook and YouTube pages. Team VOOC headed by Asim Azhar and Team Design headed by Syra Yousuf is ready to battle it out

Team VOOC headed by Asim Azhar and Team Design headed by Syra Yousuf is ready to battle it out

As the new generation is mostly glued to their smartphone for creative or entertainment purposes, power consumption increases. To offer the youth an opportune solution, the new OPPO F17 Pro is expected to have a 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge that fully charges the phone in just 53 minutes.

OPPO’s proprietary rapid-charging technology allows for more efficient and speedy charging at low temperatures in comparison to industry-standard fast charge. Flaunt 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charging technology, which boasts 4-hours of talk with just a 5-minute charge, together with Super Power Saving Mode and AI Night Charging to maximize the battery performance. The OPPO F17 Pro, with just a 5-minute charge, gives 2 hours of YouTube playback.

Its 5-minute charge allows 2 hours of Instagram usage and is a dream come true for all those who spend most of their time on Instagram. It’s a TikTok users entertainment partner as its 5-minute charge gives 1 hour of TikTok or 1 hour of snapping photos. OPPO has not forgotten the gaming fanatics, and just 5 minutes of charge can give 36 minutes of PUBG gaming so, you don’t have to stop in the middle of the game because of low battery. Hence, the young smartphone enthusiasts will be able to enjoy undisrupted usage from their smartphones. The all-new OPPO F17 Pro is designed to deliver a premium entertainment experience in a trendy sleek design allowing smartphone enthusiasts to flaunt your style.

The smartphone brand has always been at the forefront of technological advancements and innovations in the industry, bringing in high-end technology for OPPO users. With a continued focus on R&D, OPPO ensures that each smartphone launch will be jam-packed with unique and trending-setting features.

Fast charging for the fast generation!

