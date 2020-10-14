OPPO F17 Pro’s latest ad starring the dynamic duo Asim Azhar and Syra Yousuf captures the free spirit of the youth

OPPO, the smartphone brand launched its new fun and lively ad highlighting the latest edition to the OPPO F series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) OPPO, the smartphone brand launched its new fun and lively ad highlighting the latest edition to the OPPO F series. Rejoicing the free-spirit of the youth, the ad stars the youth icons - Asim Azhar and Syra Yousuf. The brand in this ad aims to portray how the newly launched smartphone complements the lifestyles and personalities of the new generation through its youth icons.

The theme is set in an eventful atmosphere. At the beginning Syra Yousuf receives a text from Asim Azhar “See you in 17” and showcasing them dancing in the streets and attending parties together capturing all these memories through the OPPO F17 Pro. OPPO F17 Pro’s ultra-sleek design channels Syra Yousuf’s stylish personality perfectly in the ad making them a center of attention in a group of people.

The ad through its dynamic dance moves and catchy lyrics sung by Asim Azhar depicts the exciting Ultra Function, Ultimate Fun story behind OPPO F17 Pro. The AI color portrait feature of the smartphone adds vibrancy in the life of the stars making the art of photography more creative and fun with AI tricks.

With OPPO famous for its fast charging technology, the AD showcases the 30W VOOC flash charge 3.0. It’s quick 5 min charge allows dynamic duo to live their lives without a pause. The AD with scintillating dance moves and upbeat track portrays the agility and charisma of the youth icons, which is in synchronization with the features of OPPO F17 Pro.

OPPO’s core strategy revolves around the youth. The brand has a 360-degree approach to maintain a connection with the young users across all platforms including all the things the young generation appreciates. Even the product ambassadors are in line with the brand’s aim to have a deeper connection with the young generation. The new OPPO F17 Pro is equipped with sleek design, 6 AI cameras, and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 designed to meet the needs of the young generation. The smartphone is now available for pre-order and its first sale will begin on 17th October 2020.