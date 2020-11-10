OPPO F17 Pro’s #VOOCItUp TikTok Challenge Crosses 274M Views in a Matter of Few Days with Everyone Joining in on the Fun

After receiving an amazing response for the OPPO F15 #HowFastCanYouBe challenge, OPPO once again stirs the youth with its latest TikTok #VOOCitUp challenge

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020)

The OPPO F15 campaign received a marvelous response and crossed over 437M views with 12K Participants and 30K+ video creations. With this new campaign, the brand has broken its previous record and by far has clocked over 274M views in a matter of few days.

With this campaign OPPO is giving a chance to win 10 brand-new OPPO F17 Pro smartphones.

TikTok’s joyful tone and format resonate well with the influential new generation giving rise to interactive trends and creativity that encourages everyone to step in on the fun.

The dynamic and amusing campaign kickstarted with the product ambassadors Asim Azhar and Syra Yousuf announcement, which spread like fire on TikTok. Within hours the #VOOCItUp challenge became the talk of the town with TikTokers making sure they join the fun fiesta.

The campaign aims to push TikTokers to explore their hidden potential and become a part of the OPPO community.

Through this challenge, OPPO encourages its fans to unlock their inner dancing stars while performing on the cool and groovy F17 Pro track 'FLY-F17 Pro' sung by the heartthrob Asim Azhar.

The song revealing the trendsetting features of OPPO F17 Pro has a catchy tone that instantly grabs the attention of the listener. Equipped with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, the OPPO F17 Pro can do wonders with just a 5-minute charge.

The 5-minute charge of OPPO F17 Pro offers users either 2 hours of Instagram, 2 hours of YouTube, 1 hour of TikTok, 1 hour of snapping photos or 36 minutes of PUBG gaming allowing youth to stay connected always.

Many TikTok influencers have tapped into the challenge where they are mimicking the dance moves.

Videos of the famous TikTokers Kainat Faisal, Mujtaba Lakhani, Aiman Zaman, and Sharjeel Awish have set a new trend and more participants are extending the limits of creativity to showcase their talent for the #VOOCItUp challenge.

The competition is getting tough as TikTokers are tagging their friends along to add a unique touch with kids also joining the fun.

If you have not joined in on the fun, you can easily participate by following the simple steps:

1.

Open TikTok App, go to Discover page, and click #VOOCitUp Trending Hashtag

2. Watch and learn OPPO’s official F17 dance moves

3. Film your dance moves using VOOC effect

4. Set “FLY-F17 Pro” as the soundtrack

5.

Include the hashtag #VOOCitUp #OPPOF17Pro

6. Tag @oppo_pakistan

OPPO has been curating the latest technology to fit the trendy lifestyles of the millennials and generation Z. OPPO F17 Pro is a personal trendy tech companion for the fast generation that compliments their lifestyle.

The brand aims to make its F series stronger to empower youth and enable them to show their best selves to the world. The smartphone is now available in the market and can be booked online.